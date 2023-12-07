Luverne 6th graders visit nursing home for ‘Adopt a Grandparent’

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Residents at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Luverne had some special titles on Wednesday.

The 6th graders participated in “Adopt a Grandparent,” where every Wednesday they visit the nursing home to do an activity with their designated “Grandparent.”

The students and residents get to form a special bond, which organizers said is the best part of the program.

“I like it. I like hearing their stories and their thoughts about stuff,” said 6th grader Kaydn Mundt. “I think it’s a good experience and meeting with other generations.”

The “Adopt a Grandparent” program started before Covid, but was put on pause due to the pandemic.

