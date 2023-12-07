Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Luverne 6th graders visit nursing home for ‘Adopt a Grandparent’

Residents at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Luverne had some special titles on Wednesday.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUVERNE, M.N. (Dakota News Now) - Residents at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Luverne had some special titles on Wednesday.

The 6th graders participated in “Adopt a Grandparent,” where every Wednesday they visit the nursing home to do an activity with their designated “Grandparent.”

The students and residents get to form a special bond, which organizers said is the best part of the program.

“I like it. I like hearing their stories and their thoughts about stuff,” said 6th grader Kaydn Mundt. “I think it’s a good experience and meeting with other generations.”

The “Adopt a Grandparent” program started before Covid, but was put on pause due to the pandemic.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k

Latest News

A Sioux Falls golf course is open for a brief window of play this week.
Weather allows golfers to head to Elmwood for December golfing
A Sioux Falls golf course is open for a brief window of play this week.
Weather allows golfers to head to Elmwood for December golfing
Governor Kristi Noem giving her annual budget address in Pierre on Tuesday.
Lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address
Noem told state lawmakers that their number one priority should be South Dakota’s kids and...
Lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address