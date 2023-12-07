Avera Medical Minute
Man threatens stranger with shotgun stolen from Sioux Falls Scheels

Thursday's top headlines and weather updates from Dakota News Now.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 10:49 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A 30-year-old Sioux Falls man has been arrested after he stole a shotgun from Scheels and threatened an employee of a nearby business with the gun on Wednesday afternoon.

The incident happened at 1:26 p.m. according to Sioux Falls police.

The suspect — 30-year-old Ezekiel Two Dogs from Sioux Falls — stole a shotgun from Scheels and ran to a nearby business in the area of 45th and Western Ave.

He pointed the gun at an employee at the business and made a comment along the lines of, “You’re scared, aren’t you?”

He fled.

In that time frame, a car was stolen from near Augustana University. The person who stole the car matched the description of the suspect from Scheels and the aggravated assault.

The vehicle was located in the 400 block of N. Spring.

The suspect was taken into custody.

