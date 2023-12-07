Mitchell baseball coach, board member plead not guilty for failing to report sexual assault

MITCHELL, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A member of the Mitchell Baseball Association and their Post 18 coach have pleaded not guilty to charges of failing to report alleged sexual assault.

The alleged incident involved Mitchell baseball players and occurred in Pennington County in June.

According to Mitchell Radio Group, Pennington County State’s Attorney Lara Roetzel alleged Luke Norden and Jeremy Borgan had “knowledge of crimes and, as mandated reporters, did not immediately report to law enforcement.”

Norden is charged with two counts of failure to report abuse or neglect of a child and two counts of misprison of a felony. Borgan is charged with one count of failure to report abuse or neglect of a child.

A trial date of March 21-22 was set for Luke Norden and Jeremy Borgan.

Six members of Mitchell Post 18′s baseball team have pleaded not guilty to raping two 16-year-old boys.

