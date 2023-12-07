Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Northwestern head coach proud of team following championship loss

Northwestern head coach Kyle Van Den Bosch praised his team for bringing excitement and memories to Orange City.
By Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 11:11 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northwestern Volleyball had one team left between them and their first NAIA Volleyball title last night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Unfortunately for them, that team they ran into put a stop to their run, as Northwestern bowed out in the championship match.

The Red Raiders lost in five sets to Indiana Wesleyan. Northwestern took sets one and three, but couldn’t close out the Wildcats in set four and five to secure the title.

Jazlin De Haan led the team with 25 kills and 14 digs, while Alysen Dexter added 20 kills for the team as well. Olivia Granstra tallied 31 digs for the Red Raiders.

Head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said after the game that this was one of the most enjoyable teams he’s ever coached. He said they’ve meant so much for Northwestern and Orange City, and while the loss isn’t the outcome that they had hoped for, the memories from this season will stick around for a long time.

“I think this group brought a lot of joy to people. They were a lot of fun to follow. I think it was one of our best student sections throughout, the students and the community really got behind this team. That’s all you can ask for, bring a lot of joy, bring a lot of fun. This group is tight-knit, really loved each other, and those will be the memories you take,” Van Den Bosch said.

The title win for Indiana Wesleyan is their first ever NAIA Volleyball Championship. The Wildcats finish the season undefeated at 38-0, while Northwestern finishes their season with 31 wins and three losses.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k
A man has been arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a...
Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office finds stolen vehicle while thief is robbing nearby house
Two-vehicle crash in Davison Co. leaves one dead

Latest News

After a tough loss Tuesday night to Indiana, Sioux Falls is back on a win streak with a...
Skyforce back in win column with victory over Grand Rapids
After a tough loss Tuesday night to Indiana, Sioux Falls is back on a win streak with a...
Skyforce back in win column with victory over Grand Rapids
Deonte Walker will be squaring off in the main event come Thursday night. Walker is 5-1; his...
Deonte Walker looking to bring home win at Sioux Falls Boxing Classic
Deonte Walker will be squaring off in the main event come Thursday night. Walker is 5-1; his...
Deonte Walker looking to bring home win at Sioux Falls Boxing Classic
December 6th Plays of the Week.
December 6th Plays of the Week