Northwestern head coach proud of team following championship loss

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Northwestern Volleyball had one team left between them and their first NAIA Volleyball title last night at the Tyson Events Center in Sioux City, Iowa. Unfortunately for them, that team they ran into put a stop to their run, as Northwestern bowed out in the championship match.

The Red Raiders lost in five sets to Indiana Wesleyan. Northwestern took sets one and three, but couldn’t close out the Wildcats in set four and five to secure the title.

Jazlin De Haan led the team with 25 kills and 14 digs, while Alysen Dexter added 20 kills for the team as well. Olivia Granstra tallied 31 digs for the Red Raiders.

Head Coach Kyle Van Den Bosch said after the game that this was one of the most enjoyable teams he’s ever coached. He said they’ve meant so much for Northwestern and Orange City, and while the loss isn’t the outcome that they had hoped for, the memories from this season will stick around for a long time.

“I think this group brought a lot of joy to people. They were a lot of fun to follow. I think it was one of our best student sections throughout, the students and the community really got behind this team. That’s all you can ask for, bring a lot of joy, bring a lot of fun. This group is tight-knit, really loved each other, and those will be the memories you take,” Van Den Bosch said.

The title win for Indiana Wesleyan is their first ever NAIA Volleyball Championship. The Wildcats finish the season undefeated at 38-0, while Northwestern finishes their season with 31 wins and three losses.

