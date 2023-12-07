Performer’s legacy lives on with Jordan Mogck Spirit Award

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - In November, dozens of actors of all abilities took to the stage at the Edith Mortenson Center Theatre, captivating the audience with their production of “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, the Musical.”

But notably missing from the cast this year was a young star who shined bright in the spotlight.

“She loved performing arts, showing off, being the center of attention,” said Dede Mogck, mother of Jordan Mogck.

“Jordan would have absolutely loved this performance, she loved Christmas,” said Jamie Richardson, the artistic director for LifeScape Center for the Arts.

Jordan was very involved with the LifeScape Center for the Arts and she had a way of lighting up the stage.

“For Jordan, she was drama queen extraordinaire. And it was her way of being able to be in a play and participate,” Dede remembered.

“So to do another Christmas show, she would have been front and center doing anything she could to steal the stage, because that was Jordan,” Richardson said.

Jordan passed away earlier this year and although she isn’t here physically, Jordan’s spirit is living on.

“Every time I see one of them sing or dance or do something funny in front of the crowd, that’s a little bit of Jordan they’re carrying with them and it means a lot to see that. Even though she’s not here, I see little bits of her and bits of how she was here within the rest of the cast. So it’s bittersweet but in a heartwarming way,” Jordan’s sister, Leah Mogck, said.

Jordan was such an integral part of the productions that the show just couldn’t go on without her. So they made it a point to make sure she’d still be a part of every play on the stage.

“One of the things I always wanted to do since she passed was keep her memory alive and keep her spirit alive, and this is just a great big way to do that,” Leah explained.

The performance series was the first in which a performer was selected to receive the Jordan Mogck Spirit of the Arts Legacy Award.

The award went to one of Jordan’s good friends and fellow star performers, Kenzie.

“So Kenzie, like Jordan, is just so passionate about the arts,” Richardson said.

The award shows that Jordan is still very much a part of the LifeScape Center for the Arts and always will be.

“It’s also been a healing way to help her friends that were performing on stage kind of work through the grief to remember her in a positive way and really do this in her memory,” Richardson expressed.

“This would be her heaven, too. I’m guess she’s singing, dancing, and acting up in heaven,” Dede said.

