Record-high temperatures will be set today

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We are looking at the potential to see a lot of record-high temperatures break this afternoon. We’ll have plenty of sunshine and highs will be in the 60s for almost everyone. The wind will start to pick up, as well, especially after midnight.

Cooler air will begin to move in for Friday, but even then temperatures will still be above average. We’ll be in the 40s which is still around 10 to 15 degrees above average. A little clipper system will attempt to bring a light rain/snow mix for northern portions of the area. This shouldn’t cause any travel issues overall.

We’ll have another chance of a clipper system to move through and bring a light rain/snow mix on Saturday in the southeastern parts of the area. You may see a few flurries as you head toward Brookings or Vermillion for the FCS Playoff Games, but this won’t cause travel issues. We’ll cool to the 30s for the weekend.

