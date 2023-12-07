Jimmy Rogers selected as FCS Coach of the Year

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - South Dakota State’s first-year head coach Jimmy Rogers has been awarded the FCS national coach of the year, making it the second year in a row that the award went to an SDSU coach.

The 2023 Eddie Robinson Award was announced Thursday morning. So far, Rogers has led the Jackrabbits through an undefeated season after coming off their first FCS National Championship in school history last year.

2023 Eddie Robinson Award



In 2022, the award was given to former SDSU head coach John Stiegelmeier, who coached the Jackrabbits from 1997 until retiring in 2022.

After playing as a standout defensive player at SDSU, Rogers had served under Stiegelmeier as a defensive coordinator since 2013.

The 2022 season was the first and only season that Rogers served as the team’s solo defensive coordinator.

The Jackrabbits take on Villanova in the quarterfinals of the FCS playoffs on December 9 in Brookings.

