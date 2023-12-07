Sioux Falls native serves at Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Seaman Jack Chontos, a native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, serves the U.S. Navy assigned to Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center, the largest diving facility in the world.

Chontos graduated from O’Gorman High School in 2019.

The skills and values needed to succeed in the Navy are similar to those found in Sioux Falls.

”Growing up, my dad, who was also in the military, taught me many great life lessons,” said Chontos. “He’s in the Air National Guard and serves as a flight surgeon. I always looked up to him and wanted to follow in his footsteps, while forging my own path.”

Chontos joined the Navy nine months ago.

”I joined the Navy to obtain my dream job of being a diver,” said Chontos. “I’ve always loved being around the water and love the idea of having a job where I’m in the water. I was also on the swim team growing up and used to go out on the water in a boat.”

More than 1,200 students from the Navy, Marine Corps, Army, Air Force and Coast Guard train at Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center each year. These students include candidates for submarine SCUBA, U.S. Navy deep sea divers, Seabee underwater construction divers, joint service diving officers and explosive ordnance disposal officers.

Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center houses 23 certified diver life support systems, which include two diving simulation facilities capable of pressing divers to a depth of 300 feet, an aquatics training facility with the second largest pool in the U.S., a submarine lock-out trunk that holds nearly one million gallons of water and two 133-foot Yard Diving Tenders for open ocean diving support.

”Having a cadre of students who are eager to learn and extremely hardworking, ensures the future of our Navy Diver and Explosive Ordnance Disposal communities,” said Cmdr. Troy Lawson, commanding officer, Naval Diving and Salvage Training Center.

Serving in the Navy means Chontos is part of a team that is taking on new importance in America’s focus on rebuilding military readiness, strengthening alliances and reforming business practices in support of the National Defense Strategy.

”All you have to do is look at recent events to see how important the Navy is to not only our security but also the security of our allies around the world,” said Chontos.

With 90% of global commerce traveling by sea and access to the internet relying on the security of undersea fiber optic cables, Navy officials continue to emphasize that the prosperity of the United States is directly linked to trained sailors and a strong Navy.

Chontos has many opportunities to achieve accomplishments during military service.

”I’m proud that I stayed in the pipeline and refused to give up,” said Chontos.

As Chontos and other sailors continue to train and perform missions, they take pride in serving their country in the U.S. Navy.

”Serving in the Navy gives me the opportunity to work with others and means that I’m able to maintain a positive attitude even on days that might be difficult,” said Chontos.

Chontos is grateful to others for helping make a Navy career possible.

“I want to thank my parents, Andrew and Sharon,” added Chontos. “I’d also like to thank my former boss, Heath Davis, and my welding instructor, Dennis Howard.”

