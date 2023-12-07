Skyforce back in win column with victory over Grand Rapids

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After a tough loss Tuesday night to Indiana, Sioux Falls is back on a win streak with a 123-112 win over Grand Rapids.

Cole Swider led the scoring for the Skyforce with 31 points. Drew Peterson scored 25, and Justin Champagnie added 20 points as well. Champagnie also led the team in rebounds with 15, while Alondes Williams led the Skyforce in assists with 11. Sioux Falls shot 47% from the floor, including 35% from beyond the arc and 85% at the free throw line.

For Grand Rapids, Jay Huff led the team with 35 points, while Hunter Tyson and Andrew Funk added 29 and 22 respectively for the Gold. Au’Diese Toney let the team with nine rebounds, while Jalen Pickett added 16 assists on the night. Grand Rapids shot 46% from the floor, and 39% from the three-point line.

Sioux Falls is back on the road next Tuesday in Detroit, Michigan to play Motor City.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.