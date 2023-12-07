Stolen firearm recovered following arrest of Dell Rapids home burglar

DELL RAPIDS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office reported Thursday that a firearm stolen in a home burglary near Dell Rapids has been recovered.

Tuesday night, a man was arrested after police found the vehicle he stole while he was burglarizing a house a mile away.

The Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office received a call about a stalled vehicle in the area of 246th Street and 472nd Avenue. After arriving on the scene and checking out the situation, the deputies determined the vehicle had been reported stolen.

Around this time, they received a call about a burglary in progress in the area. A residence had been broken into about a mile from the scene they were at. Three adult victims had arrived home when they heard a sound coming from their attached garage. Upon entering the garage, they were confronted by the suspect, 37-year-old Johnnie Lee Hawkins Jr.

Hawkins was wearing a mask and produced a handgun — both items are suspected of having been taken from the residents. Hawkins demanded the keys from the residents of the home and fled heading south.

The victims called law enforcement, who located Hawkins about a mile and a half away. Hawkins was charged with Burglary in the First Degree, two counts of Aggravated Assault, Attempted Robbery First Degree, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and committing a felony with a firearm.

It was later determined that Hawkins had likely been involved in a pursuit in the City of Sioux Falls before these events with that same stolen vehicle. Charges are still pending for that incident.

On Wednesday, between 10:30 and 11:30, the firearm was located.

Authorities believe personal property taken from the residence is still missing and out in the area.

If the public finds items in the area, they are urged to call the sheriff’s office.

Hawkins Jr. made his first official appearance Wednesday, according to the Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Office.

