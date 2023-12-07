Avera Medical Minute
Throwback Thursday: Arrowhead Park

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 9:56 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - On this week’s Throwback Thursday, Lori Kent with the Local Lou Podcast tells us how one family’s generosity in 1999 led to a nature park in Sioux Falls and a special tree that holds a heartwarming meaning around the holidays.

In 1982, Dorothy and Dale Weir bought 131 acres of prairie for a summer home in what used to be east Sioux Falls, which used to be a rock quarry town. When they went to sell the property in 1999, they decided to give it to the city of Sioux Falls instead. Thus, Arrowhead Park was created.

That’s not where the Weir’s generosity stopped either, and there’s a romantic Christmas story of the Weirs that still lives on in Dorothy’s Tree.

