UNLV shooting hits home for Dakota News Now anchor
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:24 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A familiar scene unfolded on another college campus on Wednesday in Las Vegas.
3 killed in shooting at UNLV; suspect dead after shootout with police
The tragedy hit home for several staff at Dakota News Now, including morning anchor, Elle Dickau, who is a student of UNLV and lived in Las Vegas.
You can watch Elle’s interview in the video player above.
