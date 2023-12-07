USD on ABC: School’s first sports event on network TV an “unprecedented opportunity”

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - When Bob Nielson leads his football team out of a tunnel and onto the field Saturday, it won’t just be in front of a sellout crowd of over 9,000 in the DakotaDome, but the largest nationwide television audience for a sporting event in University of South Dakota history.

The Yotes’ 1:30 p.m. FCS quarterfinal game against rival and perennial powerhouse North Dakota State will be seen on ABC, the first time USD will be featured on a major network.

It will be just the fourth time (that local historians know) that one of the four major networks will have broadcast a sporting event on Rushmore State soil. CBS carried the NCAA Division II men’s basketball national championship games from the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls in 2017 and 2018. Iowa faced Gonzaga in a regular season men’s hoops showdown from that venue on CBS in 2020.

South Dakota State’s football team was on ABC twice, playing for the national title in 2021 and winning it in 2023. Both of those contests were in Frisco, Texas. The Jackrabbits will host Villanova in their FCS quarterfinal game on Saturday, a contest that will kick off on ESPN at 11:00 a.m.

And, while ESPN is a big deal, ABC brings in even more eyeballs.

“That’s tremendous exposure for not just our team, but our university and the town of Vermillion, and so it creates even a bit more excitement around the game,” Nielson said. “Is it a little different to be live on regular TV? For sure. More people have the opportunity to see it, to tune in. We need to play our best football. We’re playing a tremendous football team in what is going to be a great environment in the DakotaDome.”

And, it is just the Coyotes’ luck that this game falls on a day when there will be only one game played in the FBS, Division I’s highest level. That will be Army-Navy, which kicks off an hour later. Almost every week during the college football season, at least several games are televised at the same time from 11:00 a.m. to well past midnight.

This week just happened to be an almost open slate week that bridges last weekend’s FBS conference championship contests and the FBS bowl season. NFL games on Saturdays will start next week, and it is unlikely that either FCS semifinal game will be on ABC.

The only other opportunity for the Coyotes to be on a major network will be the national championship game on Jan. 7, and they’ll have to win two more contests for that to happen. But that game will be in Frisco. This was the only possible chance for either USD or SDSU to have a game in their stadium — to show off their campus and their city — on network TV all season.

In other words, this is perfect timing for USD.

“Bars across the country, you’re going to have Army versus Navy and you’re going to have South Dakota versus NDSU on TV — in Tempe, Arizona, California and Washington and New York,” Thuente said. “You’re going to have us everywhere. So, it’s an unprecedented opportunity for exposure for our programs, our university, our community, our state.”

Nielson admits that three hours on network TV will allow his program to reach potential recruits all over the country who would not otherwise have USD on their radar. But the impact goes well beyond the football walls.

It is an old adage that a football program, or sports, in general, is the front porch of a university. There is no other possible way to draw millions of eyeballs to a collegiate institution at one time.

Thuente brought up the example of the Saint Peter’s men’s basketball team’s NCAA Tournament run in 2022. The No. 15 seed Peacocks shocked the sports world by advancing to the Elite Eight, beating blue-blood juggernaut Kentucky along the way.

Several months later, the private New Jersey school with less than 3,000 students enjoyed all kinds of boons as a result of that publicity and what the team accomplished, including 131 new applications from March 17 through 26, a span covering all of the Peacocks’ March Madness wins. That figure represented a 59 percent increase compared to the same time period in 2021, and Saint Peter’s saw a 57 percent increase in submitted applications between March 17 and July 1.

“It’s been shown in studies that when a small school makes a big run, that has an impact on enrollment,” Thuente said. “I always use Duke as an example. If it weren’t for their basketball team, would Duke be as nationally known or as nationally relevant as it is?”

A December college football game likely won’t draw the level of interest three games during the billion-dollar March Madness event does. But to see the impact of major network TV exposure for an FCS school, all someone would have to do is drive about two hours north to Brookings.

SDSU’s enrollment increased from the fall of 2022 to the fall of 2023, with a football national title on ABC in January in between. In August 2023 — seven months after that win over NDSU — Dakota News Now paid a visit, where SDSU athletics director Justin Sell said, “I’ve been here 15 years, and I’ve never seen the energy or excitement or the hope for what’s coming as high as it is.”

The SDSU athletic department’s spring auction and the booster club’s annual fund both broke records by a half-million dollars. Sales at the three Jackrabbit Central university apparel stores more than doubled after SDSU captured the crown.

Whether that kind of windfall comes to USD from their current playoff run or Saturday’s game remains to be seen. The Jackrabbits had been nationally relevant and playing on ESPN channels for several years before the title breakthrough. And, did we mention, they actually won the national title? NDSU has been enjoying these kinds of spoils for a decade, with nine titles since 2011.

But USD hopes to seize its moment on Saturday. The quarterfinals are the furthest the Coyotes have advanced in their 14 years in the FCS. This is the second straight week the Coyotes get an extra home game, a massive, unplanned boost for both the athletics department and businesses all over town.

The Old Lumber Company sports bar would normally be dead this weekend, with students having gone home after finals week. But because the Yotes are still going strong, bartender Alexandria Anderson expects OLC to be “packed, absolutely packed.” She noted all 27 bartenders will be working that day. Most Saturdays, a total of nine clock in.

“It’s going to be like another D-Days,” Anderson said, referring to USD’s annual homecoming weekend that normally fills up the DakotaDome and the downtown bars. “Everyone’s talking about it in town. All the students are sticking around for the game and everyone is really excited.”

Vermillion, the city itself, will benefit from the ABC telecast, with shots all over town likely featured on the ABC broadcast.

”The exposure our community gets on national TV, it’s absolutely fantastic, because we have so much more to offer than just the university,” Mayor Jon Cole said. “We’ve got a lot of great things, the National Music Museum, so many different restaurants and bars, and walking and biking trails.”

But Cole said it is no coincidence city, particularly its downtown business community, has prospered in the 15 years since USD made the jump to the Division I level.

Saturday’s game could be a leap into another realm.

”It’s an opportunity for us to be national product, if only for a day, and really get our name out there, and people to really understand who we are,” Thuente said. “You see NDSU a lot because of national championships. SDSU won the championship last year. North Dakota has its hockey team. It’s a chance to put a stamp on who we are separately from all those other Dakota schools.”

There would be little doubt from even Coyote fans that ABC likely chose the USD game over the SDSU game because of NDSU’s long-established national brand. Also, the top-ranked Jackrabbits are expected to blow out their opponent, Villanova. The betting lines peg SDSU as a 20-21 point favorite. In essence, the Jacks are getting docked for being the best team in the country.

The Coyotes game is expected to be much more competitive. Chances are, nobody in Vermillion feels sorry for those in Brookings. The Jacks have had and earned their national TV time. Saturday is USD’s.

“We are thrilled that we are getting to host this game, and it gets to be in Vermillion,” Thuente said. “It’s a historic moment. It really is.”

The Yotes, by the way, are a touchdown underdog despite beating the Bison earlier this season. You can find plenty of pregame coverage of both USD and SDSU quarterfinal games here.

KSFY will televise the game locally starting at 1:30 p.m.

KSFY will also air a live one-hour special “The Road to Frisco” from Brookings on Saturday at 9 a.m., plus a live postgame show following ABC’s broadcast of USD-NDSU.

