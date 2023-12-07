Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Weather allows golfers to head to Elmwood for December golfing

A Sioux Falls golf course is open for a brief window of play this week.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 6:29 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls golf course is open for a brief window of play this week.

Elmwood Golf Course was open Wednesday and will open again on Thursday, this week only, with off-season special prices.

Eighteen holes with a cart is only $45.

“So our rule of thumb in the off-season is that we want to have 3 days of 50 degrees or better, we’re getting that now. So definitely taking advantage of it. The tee sheets, the phones are ringing, the tee sheets are filling up very fast for both days so we’re happy for us,” said Sioux Falls Golf Assistant General Manager Cat Clark.

Course staff asked that golfers check in early to make sure everyone gets on the course on time. The driving range will be closed.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

SHANGREAUX, DAVID JAMES
Pierre man charged in stabbing death
(MGN graphic)
Woman arrested for threatening juveniles in Vermillion
LYDELLE TURNER facing multiple charges for shooting 22 bullets at people in Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls man sentenced for 2022 drive-by shooting
Sioux Falls Police respond to bank break-in
One arrested after Sioux Falls bank burglary
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k

Latest News

Governor Kristi Noem giving her annual budget address in Pierre on Tuesday.
Lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address
Noem told state lawmakers that their number one priority should be South Dakota’s kids and...
Lawmakers react to Noem’s budget address
Residents at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Luverne had some special titles on...
Luverne 6th graders visit nursing home for ‘Adopt a Grandparent’
Residents at the Good Samaritan Society Nursing Home in Luverne had some special titles on...
Luverne 6th graders visit nursing home for ‘Adopt a Grandparent'
Sioux Falls restaurant hosting fundraiser to raise money for food in Gaza while also calling...
Sioux Falls restaurant hosting fundraiser to raise money for food in Gaza while also calling for a ceasefire