Weather allows golfers to head to Elmwood for December golfing

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A Sioux Falls golf course is open for a brief window of play this week.

Elmwood Golf Course was open Wednesday and will open again on Thursday, this week only, with off-season special prices.

Eighteen holes with a cart is only $45.

“So our rule of thumb in the off-season is that we want to have 3 days of 50 degrees or better, we’re getting that now. So definitely taking advantage of it. The tee sheets, the phones are ringing, the tee sheets are filling up very fast for both days so we’re happy for us,” said Sioux Falls Golf Assistant General Manager Cat Clark.

Course staff asked that golfers check in early to make sure everyone gets on the course on time. The driving range will be closed.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.