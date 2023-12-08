‘Christmas on the Court’ gives all donations to Salvation Army

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A neighborhood fundraiser has exceeded expectations, and the group is giving back to Sioux Falls.

On December 1, we brought you a story about the Christmas on the Court fundraiser that happened in the Lewis Court neighborhood.

On Thursday, donations of all funds and toys received were given to the Sioux Falls Salvation Army.

“It’s become a tradition for all of us too. It’s a first-holiday event where we can sit outside and hang out together and have hot cocoa and cookies and it was fun for all of us too, and the benefit for the community,” said parent organizer Erinn Williams.

Around $4,000 was donated, and the community is hoping to set a bigger goal for next year.

