Cooler and breezy today with a chance of snow tonight and tomorrow

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -- We have some changes coming to the forecast for this weekend. The first change will be an increase in wind throughout today. Wind speeds will be sustained between 20 and 30 mph at times with wind gusts exceeding 40 mph especially in western portions of the area. A Wind Advisory is in effect until later this evening for northern and central South Dakota. On top of that, we’re tracking a little clipper system to move in and bring some light snow Friday afternoon out west and lasting through Saturday morning in the east.

We’re declaring a First Alert Weather Day in the eastern parts of the region for Saturday due to the light snow moving in and multiple people traveling to and from Vermillion and Brookings for the two FCS playoff games. While accumulations in these areas will be under an inch, traveling will be slower going at times. Allow yourself some extra time if you’re going to the games or doing any other traveling! Up north, a Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect later this evening and last through tomorrow morning up north. We could see up to two inches of snow for some places with strong wind gusts.

We’ll clear out Sunday with temperatures in the 30s, but then we’ll rebound into the 40s next week with a mainly dry stretch of weather incoming.

