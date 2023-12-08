Defending champion Northwestern just taking it one play at a time into the NAIA semifinals

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The NAIA quarterfinals were last Saturday and the Road to the NAIA championship goes through Orange City.

It was a bit dicey for the defending national champion Northwestern Red Raiders, up just 3 in the third with St. Xavier driving for the lead.

Yet this Cody Moser endzone interception would be the turning point. From then on Jalyn Gramstad connected with Austyn Gerard for a pair of touchdowns, and the Red Raider defense never let the Cougar offense back into the endzone, sealing a 34-17 win.

Jalyn Gramstad, NW Junior QB says, “We just came out here trying to go 1-0, coach talked about this week going 1-0. 1-0 in practice, 1-0 in the film room, 1-0 out here on Saturday and that was kind of the mentality and just playing together. ”

Gramstad has thrown for over 3,100 yards and 30 TD’s with Michael Story catching 13 of those scoring tosses. Connor McQuillan has scored 18 times on the ground for the 13-0 Red Raiders who have now won 26 straight games.

