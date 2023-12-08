Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Defending champion Northwestern just taking it one play at a time into the NAIA semifinals

Red Raiders host Georgetown Saturday for a spot in the championship game in NC
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:56 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGE CITY, IA (Dakota News Now) -The NAIA quarterfinals were last Saturday and the Road to the NAIA championship goes through Orange City.

It was a bit dicey for the defending national champion Northwestern Red Raiders, up just 3 in the third with St. Xavier driving for the lead.

Yet this Cody Moser endzone interception would be the turning point. From then on Jalyn Gramstad connected with Austyn Gerard for a pair of touchdowns, and the Red Raider defense never let the Cougar offense back into the endzone, sealing a 34-17 win.

Jalyn Gramstad, NW Junior QB says, “We just came out here trying to go 1-0, coach talked about this week going 1-0. 1-0 in practice, 1-0 in the film room, 1-0 out here on Saturday and that was kind of the mentality and just playing together. ”

Gramstad has thrown for over 3,100 yards and 30 TD’s with Michael Story catching 13 of those scoring tosses. Connor McQuillan has scored 18 times on the ground for the 13-0 Red Raiders who have now won 26 straight games.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k
An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Man threatens stranger with shotgun stolen from Sioux Falls Scheels

Latest News

“There’s a lot of rumors out there about what happened to the tickets and I can tell you...
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
SDSU's Jimmy Rogers named FCS Coach of the Year
SDSU's Jimmy Rogers wins Eddie Robinson Award as FCS Coach of the Year
Kalen DeBoer talks about why his QB should win the Heisman Trophy
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer likes his QB Michael Penix, JR. for the Heisman Trophy for many reasons
O'Gorman and Washington roll to impressive wins in girls hoops
Top 2 AA Girls Basketball teams #1 O'Gorman and #2 Washington roll to opening night wins
South Dakota natives proud to wear SDSU on their football jerseys
Local Jackrabbit football players are very proud to wear SDSU on their jersey