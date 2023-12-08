Avera Medical Minute
Hy-Vee, Hormel to give away 5,000 hams

Winter brings added stress to families’ budgets
Hy-Vee, in partnership with LPD and Food Bank of Lincoln, handed out 250 hams to Lincoln families on April 12.(Samantha Bernt 10/11 NOW)
By Conner Hendricks
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:19 PM CST|Updated: 17 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (Gray Iowa Capitol Bureau) - Grocery chain Hy-Vee, Hormel Foods, and local food banks across the Midwest are teaming up to give away more than 5,000 hams ahead of the holiday season. A spokesperson for Hy-Vee says the hams will be able to provide 25,000 meals.

Demand at Iowa’s food banks is breaking 40 year records. “This past month, November, was a record breaker for the 40 years of Food Bank of Iowa’s existence, where we distributed 2.15 million pounds of food,” says Michelle Book, CEO of The Food Bank of Iowa.

Book says 36 percent of Iowa working families are unable to cover the cost of basic needs. “With people living on fixed income, Social Security or disability unable to cover the cost of inflation, making choices between medicine, utilities, and food - today I see no end in sight,” Book said.

Book says the winter can put a strain on families in needs’ budgets. “Utility costs increase. People can turn off their HVAC during the summer but you can’t turn it off in the winter. Increased utility costs, people are ill more often so there are more doctors visits, there are more medication prescriptions to be filled,” Book said.

MORE: Applications for winter energy assistance now open

With the cost of food remaining high, Nola Aigner Davis with Hy-Vee says they hope they can ease the burden during the holidays. “We here at Hy-Vee we just want to give back and this is something that we can do to really help make somebody’s holiday a little bit brighter,” Aigner Davis said.

Aigner Davis says the hams go fast. “We never have leftovers. In fact, we run out of hams faster than we can give them away,” Davis said. She says the giveaways are open to anyone but the hams go fast and are available on a first come first serve basis.

The ham giveaways will be held at the following times and locations:

  • North Mankato, MN - Belgrade United Methodist Church (parking lot) | 325 Sherman Street North Mankato, Minnesota. | Monday, Dec. 11, 10:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
  • Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center | 401 Gordon Drive (Please enter on Pierce St.) | Sioux City, Iowa. Monday, Dec. 11, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
  • Waterloo, IA - Crossroads Hy-Vee | 1422 Flammang Drive Waterloo, Iowa. | Tuesday, Dec. 12, 3:00 to 5:00 p.m.
  • Davenport, IA - Mississippi Valley Fairgrounds | 2815 W. Locust Street Davenport, Iowa. | Tuesday, Dec. 12, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
  • Topeka, KS - Capital City School | 500 SW Tuffy Kellogg Drive Topeka, Kansas (Located in the parking lot of Hummer Sports Park Complex). | Wednesday, Dec. 13, 10 a.m. to noon.
  • Janesville, WI - Janesville Hy-Vee | 2500 Humes Road Janesville, Wisconsin. | Thursday, Dec. 14, 4:00 to 6:00 p.m.
  • Kearney, NE - Community Action Partnership of Mid-Nebraska | 114 East 11th Street Kearney, Nebraska. | Friday, Dec. 15, 9:00 a.m. to noon.
  • Brookings, SD - Ascension Lutheran Church | 2300 3rd Street Brookings, South Dakota. | Monday, Dec. 18, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m.

