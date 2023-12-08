Local Jackrabbit football players are very proud to wear SDSU on their jersey

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jimmy Rogers and his players are only worried about this week’s opponent, the Wildcats of Villanova.

And while it’s a huge advantage having the home field advantage run thru Brookings, these guys aren’t taking anything for granted. They rolled up almost 400 yards on the ground in the win over Mercer last week.

Meanwhile, for South Dakota natives guys who are playing for SDSU, it’s a huge honor to take the field with SDSU on their chest.

Tucker Large, Sophomore DB from Roosevelt says, ”I mean it’s a really cool opportunity to be out here and play in front of my hometown fans. It’s really cool. My family gets to come out here every week and watch me and I know some of our out of town guys don’t have that opportunity so it’s really cool.”

Griffin Wilde, Freshman WR from Jefferson says, “It’s really cool. I mean you grow up watching the in-state schools and watching the Jackrabbits and then just now to be a part of the team is an awesome experience.”

Mason McCormick, Senior OL from Roosevelt says, “It means the world to me, I wouldn’t trade it for anything honestly and that’s why I came back here. There’s so many of us that came back just because of how special this place is. And the community, the state, everybody’s support is a really cool feeling.”

The Jacks will face a very good Villanova team that handled Youngstown State last weekend 45-28. But if their offensive line plays it’s normal game they will be tough to beat.

