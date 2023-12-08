Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Local Jackrabbit football players are very proud to wear SDSU on their jersey

South Dakota natives extremely proud to play for state school
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -Jimmy Rogers and his players are only worried about this week’s opponent, the Wildcats of Villanova.

And while it’s a huge advantage having the home field advantage run thru Brookings, these guys aren’t taking anything for granted. They rolled up almost 400 yards on the ground in the win over Mercer last week.

Meanwhile, for South Dakota natives guys who are playing for SDSU, it’s a huge honor to take the field with SDSU on their chest.

Tucker Large, Sophomore DB from Roosevelt says, ”I mean it’s a really cool opportunity to be out here and play in front of my hometown fans. It’s really cool. My family gets to come out here every week and watch me and I know some of our out of town guys don’t have that opportunity so it’s really cool.”

Griffin Wilde, Freshman WR from Jefferson says, “It’s really cool. I mean you grow up watching the in-state schools and watching the Jackrabbits and then just now to be a part of the team is an awesome experience.”

Mason McCormick, Senior OL from Roosevelt says, “It means the world to me, I wouldn’t trade it for anything honestly and that’s why I came back here. There’s so many of us that came back just because of how special this place is. And the community, the state, everybody’s support is a really cool feeling.”

The Jacks will face a very good Villanova team that handled Youngstown State last weekend 45-28. But if their offensive line plays it’s normal game they will be tough to beat.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This undated family photo shows David Schultz with his two sons. Schultz’s semi-truck was...
Truck driver still missing 2 weeks after semi holding baby pigs was found abandoned on highway
generic graphic
Brookings foundation treasurer arrested for embezzling $14k
An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Man threatens stranger with shotgun stolen from Sioux Falls Scheels

Latest News

“There’s a lot of rumors out there about what happened to the tickets and I can tell you...
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
SDSU's Jimmy Rogers named FCS Coach of the Year
SDSU's Jimmy Rogers wins Eddie Robinson Award as FCS Coach of the Year
Kalen DeBoer talks about why his QB should win the Heisman Trophy
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer likes his QB Michael Penix, JR. for the Heisman Trophy for many reasons
O'Gorman and Washington roll to impressive wins in girls hoops
Top 2 AA Girls Basketball teams #1 O'Gorman and #2 Washington roll to opening night wins