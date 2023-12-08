Local photographer donates session fees to Union Gospel Mission

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are almost here, and one local photographer is ‘Making Spirits Bright’ by donating all session fees from now until December 21st to the Union Gospel Mission family shelter.

Andrea Jacobson, owner of Beautifully You Portraits, joined us in the Dakota News Now studio to to discuss why she decided to pay it forward this holiday season.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.