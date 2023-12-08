Avera Medical Minute
Local photographer donates session fees to Union Gospel Mission

Beautifully You Portraits gives back by donating booking fees
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:18 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The holidays are almost here, and one local photographer is ‘Making Spirits Bright’ by donating all session fees from now until December 21st to the Union Gospel Mission family shelter.

Andrea Jacobson, owner of Beautifully You Portraits, joined us in the Dakota News Now studio to to discuss why she decided to pay it forward this holiday season.

