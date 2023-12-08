Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Lucky man wins $300K while on doughnut run

FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.
FILE - The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.(MGN)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:36 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) – An early morning doughnut run ended with a big surprise for a man in South Carolina.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the Gaffney resident stopped at a convenience store to buy a drink, doughnut and a $10 lottery ticket.

When he took the 5 Spot ticket home and scratched it, he found out he won $300,000. He woke his wife up to tell her.

“She didn’t believe me,” he told lottery officials, saying he returned to the store to check the ticket, where the store confirmed the big win.

The couple plans to use the prize money to buy a new house.

Copyright 2023 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire
Man threatens stranger with shotgun stolen from Sioux Falls Scheels
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Landowners file lawsuit over abandoned rail line
Baseball
Mitchell baseball coach, board member plead not guilty for failing to report sexual assault

Latest News

Allen Todd (left) and Zachary Shipman (right)
2 sentenced, 1 dismissed in Montgomery ‘Riverfront Brawl’
FILE - Tina Turner is shown during an interview for NBC'TV "Friday Nite Videos" at the Essex...
Final goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2023
Beautiful You Portraits gives back by donating booking fees
Beautiful You Portraits gives back by donating booking fees
Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism