Mentoring Moment: Following in his father’s footsteps as a mentor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Spencer Moore is no stranger to volunteering his time to help make others’ lives better.

He shared how his past encouraged him to change others’ futures.

There is one day of the week that Braxton Christians and his mentor Spencer Moore look forward to. Once both of them get through Monday, they know Tuesday morning has promise.

Even if Spencer is reminded of some skills he needs to work on when the two play basketball, his mentee is right there to help him improve.

“Basketball, pretty good, but not the best. He needs to do more squats so he can dunk,” said mentee Braxton Christians.

Spencer and Braxton share some of the time with a few of Braxton’s friends, but towards the end of the visit, the two spend a little more time one-on-one, playing games or getting to pick each other’s brain a little.

“I’ve learned that I don’t know everything about Braxton, which is fine. Whatever he’s comfortable telling me is what’s important for him. To have somebody who’s not a parent, who’s going to discipline him, or judge him, just there just to talk,” said Moore.

It is a process Moore has been familiar with for the past seven years, even learning under his dad through teammates during his time in Nebraska.

“It’s one of those things where you talk about, ‘Do things give you energy, take energy from you?’ Mentoring I feel like gives you energy. It’s an awesome thing to do in the middle of the day. I’ve always wanted to get involved. When I moved to Sioux Falls, Teammates is here, and there is no better one to get involved in because I’ve had experience with it.”

“It’s fun and you get to play games, basketball, and you’ve got somebody to talk to.”

“It’s just really fulfilling to see that consistent building and to have that special bond with him that I don’t really have with anybody else. It doesn’t have to be anything specific — it’s just being there.”

