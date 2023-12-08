‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A few months ago, Everleigh Bicek, a 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl had a seizure. It’s a troubling situation for any child, but the cause of the seizure would change the lives of the Bicek family. Jordan and Megan Bicek would later find out from doctors that Everleigh suffered three different types of strokes all at the same time and the blood clot that caused it all is still present on little Evie’s brain. The Bicek family was referred to treatment in Austin, Texas.

“She went from being a two-year-old to basically a seven-month-old in a matter of hours,” said Jordan Bicek, Everleigh’s father.

The Bicek family would describe the last few months as ‘chaotic’. Evie became paralyzed except for moving her eyes shortly after her seizure. Doctors told them that they had never seen a case like this before, let alone in a young child. The chances of three different types of strokes happening all at once are incredibly low. Everleigh’s mother, Megan Bicek, said that the process has been difficult for their family.

“That motherly instinct is real and knowing that feeling that something isn’t right and being persistent on it and speaking up and asking the hard questions,” Megan explained.

Megan says that little Evie has been a miracle before she was even born. The Biceks weren’t sure they would be able to conceive again until Everleigh. Evie came five weeks early but was a healthy baby. Now, she is beating the odds and proving her resilience again as she deals with the blood clots.

“We set a date for November 8th,” Jordan said. “It was kind of like our walking date and I bet she crushed that by like, I would say within the month, you know, she was taking good steps on her own which was well before the November 8th deadline.”

Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep up with. She has exceeded every goal for improvement and is well on her way to recovery.

“She progressed really fast for what we thought was going to be and still is a long road,” said Jordan. “To have her walking, talking and doing all that on her own is really a blessing.”

The Bicek family was referred to another hospital for treatment, this time in Houston, Texas. They received a call earlier on Thursday about getting Everleigh in this month. Both Megan and Jordan are self-employed, but they said that they do still face difficulties with expenses. They said that while medical expenses are challenging, their biggest need is help with travel expenses because they needed to drive to Texas instead of flying due to Evie’s condition. If you wish to help the family, you can find a link to a GoFundMe page here.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.