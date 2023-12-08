Noem campaign inspires move from Idaho to Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - While driving down any busy street in South Dakota, you will likely see several signs that companies are hiring.

One new resident shared how the “Freedom Works Here” campaign influenced his move and what he thinks of his new home and career.

A few months ago, Jeremy Carlson, living in Idaho, was looking for a new career.

“I was actually in a house installing a security system when my mom was messaging me this,” said Jeremy.

His mom told him of the governor’s campaign to entice people to move to South Dakota.

“Kristi Noem was doing this job campaign ‘Freedom Works Here,’ and I was like, ‘This is actually a really good idea.’ So I signed up, and then I waited a little bit. During that same time, I was looking at other jobs around South Dakota,” Jeremy said.

Then he looked at a map.

“I want something a little bit bigger and things to do. I like going out and just venturing out, and Sioux Falls was that town that my eyes gravitated to” said Jeremy.

Although the “Freedom Works Here” campaign helped, he found a car wash construction job on his own.

“I applied on Saturday, had someone reach out to me the following Monday, and I had my interview on Tuesday and was hired on Wednesday,” he said.

He has no regrets.

“You know, just the people out here that are like, ‘Welcome!” Super respectful, friendly,” he said.

Those with concerns question the possible political stunting of the governor starring in the campaign. The Governor’s Office of Economic Development also requests better tracking to understand the return on the $6.5 million investment. Stu Whitney with South Dakota News Watch says results could have been better if the state coordinated with those hiring.

“They were sort of dumped thousands of names and email addresses in their lap, so to speak, and said, ‘Have at it,’ and then I think they’re contending, ‘Okay, the work begins now.’ So more filtration could have been done on the front end,” Whitney said.

Of the approximately 2,000 prospects who signed up with “Freedom Works Here,” some complain they are spammed for jobs that don’t match their interests. Carlson is one of the success stories. He’s telling friends to consider a move to South Dakota.

“I’m so grateful for it. And I would want the same to happen to others,” said Jeremy.

