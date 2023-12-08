SDSU engineers make final 6 in $1.5 million NASA competition

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A team of engineering students at South Dakota State University, who call themselves ‘Space Trajectory,’ have made it into the top six finalists of a NASA competition that has already helped them win $75,000.

The NASA “Break the Ice” challenge is designed to develop new technologies that could support sustained human presence on the moon by the end of the decade. Teams were tasked with designing a robotic system for digging and moving large quantities of icy moon dirt in extremely cold and dark places.

After qualifying for Phase 2 of the competition in August, the team had until early fall to build and test prototypes. In October, the Space Trajectory team submitted their final results to NASA.

Now, the Space Trajectory team is moving on to the next round. They received a “Runner Up” award to move them into a spot as one of the top six finalists of the competition and secure them $75,000 in winnings.

The next phase of the competition will take place at an undetermined NASA location in May 2024. The teams will go head-to-head, and there will be $1.5 million in cash prizes, split between first place ($1 million) and second place ($500,000) for the last round.

