SDSU's Jimmy Rogers wins Eddie Robinson Award as FCS Coach of the Year

Jacks unbeaten into FCS quarterfinals in Rogers’ first season as Head Coach
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:01 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -He’s gone 12 and 0 as a head coach in college football. All with the defending champion Jackrabbits. And as a result, Jimmy Rogers is the Eddie Robinson Award winner as the Coach of the Year in the FCS.

Wearing a bull’s-eye as the defending champions, the Jackrabbits have handled every challenge, and then some, while maintaining the No. 1 national ranking and earning the top seed in the playoffs.

And they’ve done it with Jimmy Rogers who was Defensive Coordinator of the Year under John Stiegelmeier last year.

Jimmy will be honored at the National Awards Banquet on Jan. 6 in Frisco, Texas – the eve of the FCS championship game. Jimmy’s Jacks are 2 wins away from playing is Frisco for the 3rd time in 4 years.

