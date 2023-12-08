Avera Medical Minute
Top 2 AA Girls Basketball teams #1 O'Gorman and #2 Washington roll to opening night wins

Knights and Warriors look impressive with home court wins
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:59 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights had the 3-poimnts working Thursday night as they dominated the Brandon Valley Lynx 65-28.

And the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors also had the outside shots working led by Grace Peterson’s 18 points in a 68-28 win over Lincoln. WHS is ranked 2nd in the Class AA pre-season poll.

