Top 2 AA Girls Basketball teams #1 O'Gorman and #2 Washington roll to opening night wins

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -The top-ranked O’Gorman Knights had the 3-poimnts working Thursday night as they dominated the Brandon Valley Lynx 65-28.

And the 2nd-ranked Washington Warriors also had the outside shots working led by Grace Peterson’s 18 points in a 68-28 win over Lincoln. WHS is ranked 2nd in the Class AA pre-season poll.

