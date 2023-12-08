Unity bridge to open mid-spring 2024

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Earlier this year the 48-year-old Sixth Street bridge was demolished to make room for the $21.8 million Unity Bridge.

The project is much more than just a bridge however, it’s also new utilities under the street, a new street, and a new railroad crossing. Principal Engineer for the City of Sioux Falls Wes Philips explains the need for the project, “The need for the project really started with the bridge, it was an older bridge, at the end of its useful life, the rating was lower, so we were looking at needing to replace the bridge plus the roadway that was really tired in between Weber and the bridge, so we came up with this large project which, we hear a lot about Unity Bridge, but it really is the bridge, the roadway, the railroad tracks, all the utilities underneath it, it really has made for a large project.”

The weather, including the mild temperatures into December and the lack of rainfall over the summer, has helped in keeping the construction on schedule, but even with that, there have been a lot of challenges in the amount of projects happening simultaneously. “We’ve got the river fully filled in here, with pipes underneath to carry the water through, that was one of the first things we did, the bridge is unique in itself, because of the proximity of the bridge to the river, it’s a specific type of bridge that needs to fit here so that’s been a challenge, and there was a lot of formwork that went into forming the desk, so that was very unique and time-sensitive part of the project, we got the bridge deck poured here in October, and that went really well, but in addition to the bridge, there are other parts of the project that have been challenging. The rock, the quartzite rock that we have that we love in Sioux Falls, it’s literally under the pavement that we drive on and that makes it challenging to get the utilities in place, so we had to do a lot of blasting earlier this year to make room for utilities and the roadway,” said Philips.

Even though the project has its challenges, Philips enjoys being part of the growing city, “I love it, I mean, Sioux Falls is an exciting place to be, we’re growing fast, and that’s one of the challenges in engineering, we’re tasked with responding to that growth, but also keeping the rest of our city in good condition, so my task, I’m Principal Engineer and I work in streets typically and bridges, so not only are we expanding on the edges of the city with Veterans Parkway and some arterials there, we’re looking at what’s the core of the city. Are we doing enough preservation there to keep our roads in good condition? So that’s really our mission and it’s exciting.”

The bridge itself is expected to open mid-spring, and the entire project is expected to be completed by late summer or early fall 2024. “We’re looking at the bridge actually opening from the west side, from Philips Avenue sometime mid-spring, and then at that time we would close the east, so you wouldn’t be able to get here by Weber anymore, which has been our access the whole time, that would allow us to finish up the utilities, the road, and then the railroad crossing on the east side of the project. We expect the entire project will be completed later in the summer or early fall of 2024,” according to Philips.

