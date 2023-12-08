USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - With kickoff just around the corner for the FCS quarterfinals, some North Dakota State fans have expressed disappointment that their purchase of tickets for their matchup with South Dakota in the Dakota Dome this upcoming Saturday were canceled.

Tickets went on sale to the general public on Tuesday, but for Coyote season ticket holders and boosters or “Howling Pack Members”, the university provided an early access window that began on Sunday. The day before the pre-sale window and hours after the Coyotes won their second-round matchup, the USD ticket office met to come up with their plan for the next round of playoff tickets. USD’s Senior Associate Athletic Director for External Affairs, Joe Thuente, said that in this meeting they actually anticipated that North Dakota State fans would try to get this early access promo code and had a plan in place.

“Sure enough, that promo code did get put onto their message boards and all those things,” said Thuente. " We put our plan in place for that and we cross-referenced the names on the tickets with our season ticket holders and Howling Pack Members and we refunded the orders that didn’t come from that group. That was supposed to be an exclusive access window for that group, which is what we did for the first round of the playoffs.”

The promo code was reportedly “playoffs” and after North Dakota State fans had guessed it and shared it with other fans. The USD ticket office held to their plan of canceling any non-booster sales and refunding. Thuente praised their ticket office for their efforts all season and through the playoffs.

“There’s a couple of full-timers and a number of undergraduate students that work in that ticket office and they’ve had a long week dealing with a lot of different people in different states of happiness and unhappiness and they’ve done such an outstanding job,” Thuente said.

While most of the ticket sales went according to their plan, there was another issue that they had to deal with on Sunday. During the early access window, the immediate demand triggered a glitch in their ticketing system that impacted season ticket holders’ ability to make a purchase.

“They went on sale at 9 a.m. on Sunday morning,” Thuente explained. “Those season ticket holders were unable to get their seats. They were grayed out as if they had been purchased, so we did have our ticket staff, everybody came in the office and we got that figured out. We actually used one of our season ticket holders as a case study and we had her on the phone and we were getting that figured out.”

It was only a minor inconvenience because according to Thuente, they were able to get their system reset by around 11 a.m. They extended their early access period on Tuesday to allow people to access tickets if they were affected by the technical issue.

Certainly, USD athletics officials believe these are good problems for them to have because the increased ticket demand and excitement for their football team have Vermillion buzzing and they are expecting a packed dome.

“Our fan base has really stepped up,” said Thuente. “They’ve been rowdier. They’ve been more into it. They’ve really latched onto this team. I think the bar has been raised for USD athletics. Now we’ve proven it. Now we just got to go out and make it a regular thing.”

Thuente also addressed speculation he had heard about what they had done with the tickets that had been canceled.

“There’s a lot of rumors out there about what happened to the tickets and I can tell you straight up, we sold every single ticket,” Thuente stated. “There have been no backroom deals or anything. Every ticket’s been sold and we are really thrilled with how that turned out.”

The game begins at 1:30 p.m. on KSFY.

