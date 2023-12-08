Avera Medical Minute
USD's Bob Nielson talks about NDSU playoff experience and his team's poise

Coyotes host Bison on ABC Saturday in FCS quarterfinals at Dakotadome
By Mark Ovenden
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 11:58 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -USD gets the 1:30 kickoff Saturday against the Bison on ABC. And it’s a re-match of a huge USD win in Fargo earlier in the season. But the Bison have been playing better down the stretch and of course have plenty of post season experience...

So Bob Nielson, how much of a difference will that make Saturday at the Dome?

USD Football Coach Bob Nielson says, “They’ve had a lot of players who’ve been through the grind of the playoff structure. But I like the way our guys handled the environment last Saturday and the chance to be at home is an advantage for us...”

The Coyotes played well in all phases in Saturday’s win over Sacramento State. This will be a bigger test with an angry group of Bison making the trip to Vermillion looking for some revenge.

And to my knowledge, USD has never won twice in the same year against NDSU.

