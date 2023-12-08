Verdict returned on Sioux City double murder

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two verdicts have been handed up in the case of a Sioux City man charged with two counts of second-degree murder. The jury returned with one guilty and one not guilty count for 20-year-old Joseph Cruz.

Cruz had pleaded not guilty to the shooting on Oct. 29, 2022, that left 19-year-old Anthony Williams and 21-year-old Carlos Ray Aguirre dead. Court documents show that Count 1, Murder in the Second Degree of Aguirre, the jury found Cruz guilty. The second count of murder in the second degree of Williams had a verdict of not guilty.

Cruz’s next court date is scheduled for Jan. 19, 2024.

