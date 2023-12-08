Washington’s Kalen DeBoer likes his QB Michael Penix, JR. for the Heisman Trophy for many reasons

SEATTLE, WA (Dakota News Now) -Kalen DeBoer will be at the Heisman Trophy Banquet Saturday night with his amazing quarterback Michael Penix, JR.

The fact that he came back for one final season and the Huskies are 13-0 surely makes him a great choice to win the award. And of course his coach feels very strongly about Penix as a player and a leader.

Washington FB Coach Kalen DeBoer says, “The statistics are one thing, the wins are another. The leadership. He’s just a class act through and through. It’s first and foremost all about this team. The Heisman would just be an awesome thing that many years down the road will be an awesome honor for him to continue to look back on. But right now, I can tell you first and foremost what he’s about is our team winning this next football game.”

Penix is the only one of the 4 finalists who’s team is in the playoffs. The 13-0Huskies play Texas in the Sugar with the winner facing either Michigan or Alabama in the FBS title game in Houston on January 8th.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.