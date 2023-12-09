2nd Sioux Falls Boxing Classic a knockout for Deonte Walker

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second Sioux Falls Boxing Classic at The District proved just as successful in terms of attendance and for one of it’s headline regional fighters, Deonte Walker.

The Sioux City native, who now lives in Sioux Falls, fought in front of a sellout crowd last night against Hevinson Herrera and promptly knocked him out in the second round to improve to 6-1 professionally.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

