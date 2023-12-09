Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

2nd Sioux Falls Boxing Classic a knockout for Deonte Walker

Knocks out Hevinson Herrera Thursday night at The District
Big win at second Sioux Falls Boxing Classic
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:44 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The second Sioux Falls Boxing Classic at The District proved just as successful in terms of attendance and for one of it’s headline regional fighters, Deonte Walker.

The Sioux City native, who now lives in Sioux Falls, fought in front of a sellout crowd last night against Hevinson Herrera and promptly knocked him out in the second round to improve to 6-1 professionally.

Click on the video viewer for highlights!

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire
Man threatens stranger with shotgun stolen from Sioux Falls Scheels
USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots

Latest News

Aidan Bouman passes against NDSU
Coyotes eager to prove Bison aren't only one who've improved since first meeting
Mankato men win at Augustana
Mankato men too much for Augie
Duluth men defeat Sioux Falls
Duluth men drill Sioux Falls
The Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball team had the opportunity on Friday to hear from a...
First female official in a South Dakota football championship game inspires students in Sioux Falls