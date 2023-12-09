Bob Nielson hopes home crowd can energize Coyotes to win over NDSU

VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Road to Frisco continues on Saturday with the Coyotes hosting the North Dakota State Bison in the FCS quarterfinals.

USD head coach Bob Nielson joined Mark O to discuss their exciting win over Sacramento State last weekend and how they want to keep the momentum moving.

You can watch the full interview from the Road to Frisco in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.