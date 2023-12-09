BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-8-23

LENNOX, BRANDON, SIOUX FALLS, HARTFORD, NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. & SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (Dakota News Now) - The 2023-24 boys prep basketball season tipped off in earnest across South Dakota on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from six games:

-#1A Sioux Falls Christian’s 77-53 win at #5A Lennox

-#5AA O’Gorman pulling away in the second half to win at Brandon Valley 71-54

-Lincoln defeating Washington 61-32

-#5A Dell Rapids 61-59 overtime victory at West Central

-#3A Dakota Valley’s 68-58 win over visiting Tea

-Vermillion’s 76-33 road win at South Sioux City

