BOYS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-8-23
Featuring highlights from Sioux Falls Christian-Lennox, O’Gorman-Brandon Valley, Washington-Lincoln, Dell Rapids-West Central, Tea-Dakota Valley and Vermillion-South Sioux City
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 1:03 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LENNOX, BRANDON, SIOUX FALLS, HARTFORD, NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. & SOUTH SIOUX CITY, NE (Dakota News Now) - The 2023-24 boys prep basketball season tipped off in earnest across South Dakota on Friday night. Click on the video viewer to see highlights from six games:
-#1A Sioux Falls Christian’s 77-53 win at #5A Lennox
-#5AA O’Gorman pulling away in the second half to win at Brandon Valley 71-54
-Lincoln defeating Washington 61-32
-#5A Dell Rapids 61-59 overtime victory at West Central
-#3A Dakota Valley’s 68-58 win over visiting Tea
-Vermillion’s 76-33 road win at South Sioux City
