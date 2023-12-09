Avera Medical Minute
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls

One man is behind bars for driving while intoxicated, and a four-year-old is hurt after a multiple-vehicle accident in Sioux Falls on Friday night.
By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 8:30 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Officers were dispatched to the area of 12th Street and Kiwanis Avenue around 6:30 p.m. for an injury accident.

It was discovered that a 2012 Hyundai drove through a red light at the intersection and collided with a 2005 Chevrolet, ejecting a 4-year-old child inside the Chevrolet.

The child was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries before being arrested for DWI 1st and Vehicular Battery.

