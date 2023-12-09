Avera Medical Minute
Coyotes eager to prove Bison aren't only one who've improved since first meeting

USD looks to beat NDSU for second time this season in tomorrow’s FCS Quarterfinal
Coyotes have improved since first win over Bison
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:48 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
VERMILLION, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Much of the talk leading in to South Dakota and North Dakota State’s FCS Quarterfinal rematch tomorrow is how much better the Bison have gotten since their stunning 24-19 loss to the Coyotes in Fargo back on September 30th.

It might help to remind people that the Coyotes didn’t exactly play their best football that day either and have only gotten better since.

In that game the Bison held a statistical edge in almost every category except the one that mattered most-the final score. USD jumped out to a 21-3 lead and withstood NDSU’s rally thanks to ball control and some timely defensive plays.

The Coyotes know they’ll have to be much better the second time around to win again, yet they’re quick to point out that they were in just their fourth game under new offensive coordinator Josh Davis at that time, and have grown more comfortable in the system.

And they’ve also validated that win by going 10-2, giving them the confidence to tune out all the NDSU talk.

Kickoff from the Dakota Dome is at 1:30 PM with live television coverage on ABC and KSFY. Join us at 9:00 AM on KSFY for our special “Road To Frisco” Pregame show previewing the USD-NDSU game as well SDSU’s Quarterfinal with Villanova and then join us after the USD game for a special postgame show with live reaction from Vermillion!

