Duluth men drill Sioux Falls

#12 Bulldogs roll 81-56
Coo crushed 81-56
By Zach Borg and Jackson Wright
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:31 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The University of Sioux Falls Men’s Basketball team lost to Minnesota Duluth tonight 81-56 in the Stewart Center

The Bulldogs jumped out to an early lead and never looked back. They won the first half 47-32. UMD shot 52% from the field and 40% from 3. USF struggled offensively shooting 36% from the field and 12% from behind the arc. Duluth’s biggest lead was 17 in the first half.

In the second half the Bulldogs continued to dominate. They shot over 50% from the field again and shot 33% from 3. USF continued to struggle on the offensive end shooting 27% from the field and 17% from 3 going 3-17. UMD had 40 points in the paint compared to 30 for USF. The Cougars had 16 fast break points and 18 bench points. The Coo also won the rebounding battle 36-34.

LEADERS

The Cougars were led in scoring by Shawn Warrior who had 16 points. Creighton Morisch had 8 points and Kenji Scales and Noah Puetz each chipped in 7 points.

Warrior and Scales paced USF in rebounding with 7 each. Josh Baker came in off the bench and added 5 as well.

Jack Thompson led USF in assists with 4 and also played the most minutes for the Coo at 31.

UP NEXT

The Cougars will be back in action tomorrow Saturday December 9. They will take on Concordia St. Paul in the Stewart Center starting at 3:30PM in Sioux Falls.

