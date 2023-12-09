First female official in a South Dakota football championship game inspires students in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Sioux Falls Washington girls basketball team had the opportunity on Friday to hear from a special guest speaker. The first female to officiate a championship football game in the state of South Dakota stopped by: Genevieve Osborn.

In her early years, Osborn lived on the Pine Ridge Reservation. She would move around many times due to her family situation, going to seven schools in five different states over a span of twelve years. She eventually graduated in Hot Springs, South Dakota. Despite many challenges, she worked hard to be where she is now. On the day before her alma mater won a state title, she made history by officiating a state title.

For many, officiating is a way to stay close to the games they love. For even more, it’s an opportunity to do what they love. Osborn said that through her early years, sports was what kept her grounded and provided her an outlet. She was introduced to a new side of sports while living in Winner and has worked her way up through certification and building a positive reputation.

“I played sports my whole life,” Osborn explained. “Multiple sports and I played in college and I even did, you know, adult leagues and that, but I was living in Winner at the time and the middle school principal said, ‘Hey Genevieve, we need some refs. You know basketball. Will you come help out?’ I just really enjoyed it and I loved being a part of the sport.”

Osborn’s path was filled with adversity. It was more than just trying to make it in a male-dominated job. Her upbringing had a large effect on the person she is today. Growing up, she was bullied on their reservation for being ‘too white’ and when they moved around she was bullied for being native american. She believes her background has made her tougher as an official and as a person.

“I think everyone deals with something, right?” Osborn said. “Just the adversity that you deal with naturally, and playing in college, my coach was like a Bobby Knight, so you get that thick skin. Being held to a standard and being accountable and being disciplined and driven, you just hear the fans and I just roll it off my back.”

She began officiating football as a second sport and her hard work led her to the class 9 AA championship game. It’s a huge opportunity for any official, but being the first woman to officiate a football championship was special.

“The fact that I was the first female ever, that concept was not lost on me,” said Osborn. “I felt a tremendous amount of pressure to live up to it, be deserving of it, to be worthy of it, to do a good job for my crew.”

Osborn takes time mentoring young officials, especially young women, to be the best they can be. She seeks out mentors for herself, too. One of her mentors was the father-in-law of Jamie Parish, the Warriors head coach. Friday was about paying it forward.

“I had a lot of people that got me started and were willing to help me out,” Osborn said. “Nobody starts this and progresses on their own. They have to have people helping them out. I guess the willingness to learn and to be humble, be willing to adapt just makes you a better official.”

Not all of the students in the audience were interested in officiating, but all were able to take away some inspiration.

“I liked how she’s like, ‘I never took no as an answer,’” said Junior forward Grace Peterson. “She just stood up and did what she wanted to do.”

“Her motivation of being never satisfied and never being able to take the answer no, I think that’s huge because a lot of girls are told no, they can’t do something, but the only person that can put limits on yourself is you,” said Junior guard Claire Woods.

”The whole foundation of what I’ve always been told since I was a young, young child was, ‘You can do whatever you want to do. Just set your mind to it and do it. Don’t take no for an answer.’ And just to be driven,” Osborn described. “They’re already athletes. They’re competing at a very high level. Being an athlete teaches you skills for life. Teaches you how to have time management. Teaches you how to be disciplined, how to take success and failures and still move on. Just to keep pursuing what you want to do.”

While the students didn’t need to be interested in officiating to take away some important life lessons, Peterson and Woods currently officiate youth basketball games. They often times do so together. Peterson and Woods are a dynamic duo on the court whether they’re playing or officiating. Doing both has given them a new perspective.

“When you’re playing basketball all the players turn to the refs and sometimes are like, ‘Oh, you missed that call,’” Woods explained. “Going and reffing little kids’ basketball games, they turn to you and say, ‘Oh, no foul?’ It’s like a totally different game because you also have the parents yelling at you from the sideline and you really don’t know the impact it has on the refs until you’re in the position of the ref.”

“I never thought about all the refs that were coming and now for me being in that position, it’s crazy,” Peterson said. “Me being a player, now I just always move on from [a call] and I don’t talk back to refs. You just look at the game differently.”

The opportunity to learn from someone like Osborn who has been in their shoes before was a great experience. The basketball team took notes and asked questions. Women in sports and specifically women officials have a long way to go, but Osborn is aware of her role as one of the pioneers and a true role model for those who wish to follow in her footsteps.

“This is a male-dominated industry, officiating in general,” Osborn stated. “I want to be viewed and judged by my skill and if I get an opportunity because of my gender, that’s outstanding, but I want to work hard and be deserving of it because of my credentials.”

Osborn will be officiating a basketball game on Saturday at the University of Sioux Falls and a few of the girls on the Washington basketball team plan to be in attendance. Osborn also found out after her talk with the team that Peterson and Woods officiate youth basketball and offered to mentor them and even attend some of their early morning games on Saturday in Harrisburg.

