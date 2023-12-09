Avera Medical Minute
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program

You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at every home game and even some away games.(KSFY)
By Parker Brown
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Despite the cold and windy conditions, South Dakota State fans came out to support their team on Saturday. The gameday experience in Brookings starts long before fans pack the stands. No matter the conditions, fans show out, even for tailgating in below-freezing temperatures. Former Jackrabbit football players say that the fans play a big role.

“Playing outdoor football in December, I mean, you got some die-hard fans and guys that would give the shirt off their back for you,” said Ryan McKnight, a former center for the Jackrabbits and current President of the Jackrabbit Former Players Association. “Maybe not today, but I think going forward, these fans, the people here are truly remarkable.”

You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium at every home game and even some away games.

“We’re about building camaraderie, brotherhood, bringing that back,” McKnight explained. “So for us, all these old guys from 70s to 80s, 90s. We even got a guy from ‘54 in here. It’s just about buying back in, getting back up here to support the group. Kind of remember the good old days you had.”

Gamedays are just one of many ways that the JFPA can give back. As a nonprofit, the money that they raise through memberships, merchandise and donations goes back into the football team. They even purchased the white helmets that the Jackrabbits debuted last season and wore Saturday in their win over Villanova. They give back because of all that the program gave to them.

“They gave us the opportunity of a lifetime to play with your best friends, guys that you’ll know for the rest of your life, play in front of an awesome crowd, an awesome fanbase,” McKnight said. “The best team in the state is who we got to play for, so for us to be able to give back and us being able to support and help the young guys out, it means the world.”

Since the JFPA was founded around five years ago, the group has continued to grow and they hope to continue growing in memberships into next season. But first, they want to focus on finishing this year’s road to Frisco with another championship.

