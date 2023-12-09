GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-8-23
Vasecka powers Tea at Dakota Valley, Sioux Falls Christian charges to win at Lennox
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY & LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of South Dakota’s top preps started her senior season in fine fashion Friday night while another ranked team in Class A rolled to a road victory. Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:
-The #3 Tea Titans 63-38 victory at Dakota Valley behind 24 points and 16 rebounds from Katie Vasecka
-#5 Sioux Falls Christian’s 43-29 win at Lennox
