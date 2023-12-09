Avera Medical Minute
GIRLS BASKETBALL ROUNDUP: 12-8-23

Vasecka powers Tea at Dakota Valley, Sioux Falls Christian charges to win at Lennox
Vasecka powers Tea at Dakota Valley while Sioux Falls Christian charges past Lennox
By Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 12:56 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
NORTH SIOUX CITY & LENNOX, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - One of South Dakota’s top preps started her senior season in fine fashion Friday night while another ranked team in Class A rolled to a road victory. Click on the video viewer to watch highlights from:

-The #3 Tea Titans 63-38 victory at Dakota Valley behind 24 points and 16 rebounds from Katie Vasecka

-#5 Sioux Falls Christian’s 43-29 win at Lennox

