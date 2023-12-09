Historic South Dakota church preparing for traditional Lutefisk dinner

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New tonight, the oldest Lutheran congregation in South Dakota is preparing for the return of a holiday tradition this weekend.

St. Paul Lutheran in Elk Point was founded in 1863 and for decades has hosted a holiday Lutefisk dinner. The pandemic canceled it for a few years but it’s returning Saturday night.

For years, Craig Eidem helped prepare this meal with his father, Amos.

Today, he was teaching his grandkids Jack and Elsie how to prepare Lutefisk.

“I’m not going to be around forever. A lot of us aren’t, so we need to keep things going if we can. It’s a tradition and those of us that grew up with it especially, we miss it if we don’t have it at least once a year at Christmas time.”, said Craig Eidem.

The Lutefisk dinner will take place Saturday night, December 9th, from 4pm until 7:30pm

If you are interested in attending, you can find more information here; St Paul Lutheran 2023 Lutefisk dinner.

