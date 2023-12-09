Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

Historic South Dakota church preparing for traditional Lutefisk dinner

Craig Eidem works alongside his grandson, Jack DeLay, in preparing a Lutefisk dinner that...
Craig Eidem works alongside his grandson, Jack DeLay, in preparing a Lutefisk dinner that will be held this weekend.(Dakota News Now)
By Brian Allen
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:51 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - New tonight, the oldest Lutheran congregation in South Dakota is preparing for the return of a holiday tradition this weekend.

St. Paul Lutheran in Elk Point was founded in 1863 and for decades has hosted a holiday Lutefisk dinner. The pandemic canceled it for a few years but it’s returning Saturday night.

For years, Craig Eidem helped prepare this meal with his father, Amos.

Today, he was teaching his grandkids Jack and Elsie how to prepare Lutefisk.

“I’m not going to be around forever. A lot of us aren’t, so we need to keep things going if we can. It’s a tradition and those of us that grew up with it especially, we miss it if we don’t have it at least once a year at Christmas time.”, said Craig Eidem.

The Lutefisk dinner will take place Saturday night, December 9th, from 4pm until 7:30pm

If you are interested in attending, you can find more information here; St Paul Lutheran 2023 Lutefisk dinner.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire
Man threatens stranger with shotgun stolen from Sioux Falls Scheels
Deputy Paul Martin was killed during the pursuit of a stolen vehicle Wednesday in North Dakota.
Deputy dies during pursuit; charges pending against US senator’s son, police say
USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
A few months ago, Jeremy Carlson, living in Idaho, was looking for a new career.
Noem campaign inspires move from Idaho to Sioux Falls

Latest News

Jacks gearing up for 4th nationally televised game
Jacks gearing up for 4th nationally televised game
Jacks gearing up for 4th nationally televised game
Jacks gearing up for 4th nationally televised game
Items Recovered, New Interviews in Rachel Cyriacks Case
A group of SDSU engineering students are one of the fifteen finalist teams from around the...
SDSU engineers make final 6 in $1.5 million NASA competition