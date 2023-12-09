Jackrabbit players excited to be back in FCS quarterfinals, ‘Every team’s here for a reason’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbits just continued to roll last Saturday with a 41-0 win over Mercer. Saturday it’s Villanova, a team that handled Youngstown State 45-28 last week. So the Jacks know the competition just gets tougher as they advance.

Watch the player interviews from the Road to Frisco in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.