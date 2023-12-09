Avera Medical Minute
Jackrabbit players excited to be back in FCS quarterfinals, ‘Every team’s here for a reason’

By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Jackrabbits just continued to roll last Saturday with a 41-0 win over Mercer. Saturday it’s Villanova, a team that handled Youngstown State 45-28 last week. So the Jacks know the competition just gets tougher as they advance.

Watch the player interviews from the Road to Frisco in the video player above.

