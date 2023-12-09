Avera Medical Minute
Jacks gearing up for 4th nationally televised game

By Cordell Wright
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 6:48 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Winning has been the norm for South Dakota State University football fans over the past two seasons.

Fresh off a national title, and hoping to defend this year, the excitement level is certainly high for students. But there are a couple of factors that could make Saturday’s game against Villanova interesting.

For sophomores Tate Newman and Spencer Lettlier, last year’s championship run was their first exposure to Jackrabbit football.

”I usually go to all the games and it was super exciting to see the success of the team last year but to do it two years in a row is pretty impressive,” Lettlier said.

“I actually didn’t really follow South Dakota State football at all. So when I got here, and my team was doing great, it was awesome,” Newman said.

With it being December, the students have to find a work-life balance, as they sit in the thick of finals, but the hope is that won’t affect Saturday’s turnout.

“It’s been pretty calm throughout the week, but I think once the weekend starts to hit it’s going to be packed I think there’s going to be a lot of energy,” Lettlier said.

“For most people, I think if they want to go to the game, then they for sure would be able to fit that in with their finals schedule – hopefully,” Newman said.

The month of December in South Dakota can also be trouble due to weather – especially for an outdoor stadium.

“Our focus will be on keeping people safe coming to the facility, keeping people safe in the facility, and then making sure that the field is as safe as possible,” said Jeff Holm, senior associate athletic director at SDSU.

An inch of snow is in the forecast, so Holm and his team will work on clearing that. The rest falls on the spectators.

“Fans please dress appropriately. Wear boots. We’re all from the Midwest. We know how to handle those things, but we will be placing signs up as a caution and things like that,” Holm said.

“Rain or snow, the games are still fun. I think unless there’s a huge blizzard I think a little snow doesn’t hurt. We had some snow for the games last year and I still went,” Newman said.

Some Jackrabbit fans are also torn on whether or not they are rooting for their rivals to the south as well.

“Personally, I would probably rather have them lose before the championship. I’d probably rather see NDSU in the championship again,” Lettlier said.

“As a South Dakota person, anything that happens to put a good light on South Dakota is a great thing. We should be rooting for each other in these playoffs. It only helps each program get better,” Holm said.

Top-seeded SDSU kicks off against No. 8 Villanova at 11:00 a.m. The game will be available on ESPN and ESPN Plus.

No. 3 USD kicks off against NDSU at 1:30 p.m. That game is available on KSFY and ESPN Plus.

