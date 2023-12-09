Mankato men too much for Augie

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Augustana Viking men’s basketball team fell 85-72 to the No. 6-ranked Minnesota State Mavericks on Friday night. The game was the first inside the Sanford Pentagon in the 2023-24 season.

With the loss, AU falls to 5-4 overall and 1-3 in NSIC play, while MSU advances to 9-0, 3-0.

The Vikings shot 42.3 percent (30 of 71) from the field, while the Mavericks shot 54.9 percent (28 of 51) from the field. AU’s depth held them in the game, outscoring MSU 26-9 in bench points.

Isaac Fink scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, and dished nine assists to lead three Vikings in double figures. Caden Hinker scored 14 points, and Caden Kirkman scored 10 points off the bench. Jadan Graves tallied nine assists, seven points and six rebounds.

The Vikings took a 7-4 lead through the first three minutes of game time off a Brayson Laube three pointer, Hinker layup, and Akoi Akoi layup. The Mavericks scored the next seven points and held the lead for the rest of the first half. AU got within four at 36-32 with 3:37 to play in the half, but a 11-2 MSU run brought the teams into the locker room.

The Mavericks shot 16 of 28 from the field and 8 of 15 from three in the first half to take a 47-34 lead into the break. Hinker scored 12 points on 6 of 10 shooting to lead the Vikings.

The MSU lead grew to 20 after an 11-4 run opened the second half. A 10-2 AU run followed as Arhman Lewis scored six points and Graves and Sam Rensch each scored two to bring the Vikings within 60-48 with 13:47 to go.

From there, the difference would float between 11 and 16 points before a Caden Kirkman layup with 3:27 to play brought the Vikings within single digits at 74-65. MSU closed the game scoring 11 of the final 18 points to bring the game to its final score.

The Vikings close their week out on Saturday afternoon, hosting Winona State at 3:30 p.m., inside the Sanford Pentagon

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.