Non-profit would like to see unused rail line in Charles Mix, Bon Homme Counties turned into trail

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Last August, the Federal Surface Transportation Board decided in favor of the state of South Dakota to convert an unused rail line that’s been quiet for decades in Charles Mix and Bon Homme Counties.

On Tuesday, a group of landowners filed a lawsuit for financial compensation due to the end of the easement for the rail line.

Nearly everyone who looks at the land surrounding the unused rail line between Tabor and Platte sees the beauty of the rolling prairie.

What they may not agree on is what to do moving forward.

A non-profit group would like to see a trail along the old rail line as a safer and more enjoyable alternative for walking, running, cycling, and school sports team workouts on the road.

“And it can be challenging meeting trucks, farm traffic, large machines and everything like that and parents have expressed concern regarding that,” said Larry Lucas with Friends of Tabor to Platte Rail to Trail.

The Friends of Tabor to Platte Rail to Trail group is open to a trail to expand as far as Platte to Yankton. Members are using a $200,000 grant for a feasibility study.

The study could review the trail from an environmental, economic, and engineering aspect, according to Lucas.

“And here the integrity of the line as far as there’s some wooden trestles in there if there would need to be some reconstruction of those and water drains and everything like that to be taken care of,” Lucas explained.

Some residents have concerns about possible trespassing. The position of the Yankton Sioux Tribe, where a portion of the rail runs through, also needs to be considered.

“According to some of the tribal officials, in the treaty, it says if the rail line would not be used for rail service that the land would revert back to them. So we need to be aware of that and bring them into partnership with how this is all going to happen,” Lucas said.

South Dakota Department of Transportation Secretary Joel Jundt said even though the federal government authorized interim trail use for the line from Tyndall to Ravinia, there is no requirement to create one.

Lucas believes a trail could attract national groups and other tourists.

“When they’re not fishing or boating, it could be an opportunity there for them to do some bicycling on a trail like this,” Lucas said.

That could boost the economy.

“Do the trail, stay overnight, stay in the campgrounds, hotels, and eat and dine in some of our restaurants and meet some local people,” Lucas said.

According to the state, any decision to allow a trail would require action by the South Dakota State Railroad Board in an open meeting where the public could participate.

