Oldest Lutheran congregation in South Dakota brings back Lutefisk dinner

By Dakota News Now staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ELK POINT, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - After having to call off the dinner for several years due to the pandemic, St. Paul Lutheran Church in Elk Point is preparing to bring back a Lutefisk dinner.

St. Paul’s is the oldest Lutheran congregation in the state and one of the last to still host a traditional Lutefisk dinner for the holidays. The dried whitefish is cured in lye.

On Friday, volunteers gathered at the church to prepare the dinner, which will be served on December 9.

