Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The ROAD TO FRISCO, a Dakota News Now road show live in Brookings and Vermillion (WEEK 2, 12/9/2023)

By Mark Ovenden, Zach Borg and Cooper Seamer
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 11:45 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - It’s been arguably the best college football season in South Dakota history with what local schools have accomplished. Two defending national champs trying to go back-to-back with the Northwestern Red Raiders in the NAIA and of course, the Jacks who dominated NDSU in Frisco back in January and have won 21 straight games. The USD Coyotes have gone from 3 wins last year to the #3 seed this year.

Our sports team was in Brookings and Vermillion on Saturday morning to recap the season, interview players, coaches, and fans, and preview an exciting Saturday for South Dakota college football.

Watch the full Road to Frisco road show in the video player above.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots
USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Jackley: Items of interest being analyzed in Rachel Cyriacks case
A few months ago, Jeremy Carlson, living in Idaho, was looking for a new career.
Noem campaign inspires move from Idaho to Sioux Falls
An early Thursday morning fire in Lennox has left one family with burns and injuries, and...
Lennox family loses house in Thursday morning fire

Latest News

Tom Nieman from MIDCO Sports joined the Road to Frisco to talk about covering the defending...
Tom Nieman with MIDCO Sports discusses covering Jackrabbits all season
Cooper Seamer was joined by Jay Elsen in Vermillion to talk Coyotes and the full interview can...
Jay Elsen with MIDCO Sports discusses Coyotes matchup with Bison
Legendary Jackrabbit Football Coach John Stiegelmeier joined the Road to Frisco to cheer on...
Coach Stig discusses life in retirement
Erik and Tonia Poncius, whose sons Gerrit and Hunter are playing against each other on...
Parents with sons playing for USD and NDSU ‘incredibly proud’