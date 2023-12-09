Avera Medical Minute
Local Guide
Someone You Should Know
Touchstone Energy Scholar of the Week

The ROAD TO FRISCO post-game show

And although the Coyotes lost their matchup with NDSU on Saturday, the team still had their...
And although the Coyotes lost their matchup with NDSU on Saturday, the team still had their best season yet since moving to D1.
By Mark Ovenden and Zach Borg
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic season of football in the Rushmore State has South Dakota State a win away from heading back to the FCS national championship. And although the Coyotes lost their matchup with NDSU on Saturday, the team still had their best season since moving to D-I.

Watch the full Road to Frisco Post-game show in the video players below.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

USD cancels ticket orders from some NDSU football fans
USD speaks on the cancelation of ticket sales for some NDSU fans
Everleigh went from only being able to move her eyes to a bundle of energy difficult to keep...
‘Miracle’ 2-year-old Sioux Falls girl on the road to recovery after strokes and blood clots
It’s been almost ten years to the date since Rachel Cyriacks went missing in the Huron area....
Jackley: Items of interest being analyzed in Rachel Cyriacks case
The driver of the Hyundai, 33-year-old Nathan Earley, was taken to the hospital for...
Child injured in DWI accident in Sioux Falls
A few months ago, Jeremy Carlson, living in Idaho, was looking for a new career.
Noem campaign inspires move from Idaho to Sioux Falls

Latest News

You can find the Jacks Former Players Association or ‘JFPA’ tailgating just outside Dana J....
Former Jackrabbit football players finding ways to give back and support the program
Join us for the Road to Frisco! One-hour pregame show LIVE from Vermillion and Brookings...
The ROAD TO FRISCO, a Dakota News Now road show live in Brookings and Vermillion (WEEK 2, 12/9/2023)
Tom Nieman from MIDCO Sports joined the Road to Frisco to talk about covering the defending...
Tom Nieman with MIDCO Sports discusses covering Jackrabbits all season
Cooper Seamer was joined by Jay Elsen in Vermillion to talk Coyotes and the full interview can...
Jay Elsen with MIDCO Sports discusses Coyotes matchup with Bison