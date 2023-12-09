The ROAD TO FRISCO post-game show

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A historic season of football in the Rushmore State has South Dakota State a win away from heading back to the FCS national championship. And although the Coyotes lost their matchup with NDSU on Saturday, the team still had their best season since moving to D-I.

Watch the full Road to Frisco Post-game show in the video players below.

Copyright 2023 KSFY. All rights reserved.