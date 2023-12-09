Avera Medical Minute
Truck driver charged in connection with death of student

Livingston ISD student killed getting off school bus identified by family
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Dec. 9, 2023 at 2:17 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE/Gray News) - A tractor-trailer driver has been arrested in connection with the death of a Livingston Independent School District student.

Family identified the victim as Eduardo Romero Flores. He was a 15-year-old freshman.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, 41-year-old Gregory Jackson, of Texarkana, was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide after the tractor-trailer he was driving crashed into a Livingston Independent School District bus.

Forty-one-year-old Gregory Jackson was arrested on a felony charge of criminally negligent homicide.(Polk County Jail)

The crash occurred around 4:17 p.m. Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 59 north of Livingston. Investigators say Jackson’s truck struck a passenger vehicle, which then hit the 15-year-old boy who was getting off the bus.

Jackson was booked into the Polk County Jail.

The crash is still under investigation.

